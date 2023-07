West Virginia head coach Neal Brown fielded questions from reporters Thursday afternoon on a wide range of topics.

Some of those topics included Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for student-athletes, potential changes to Big 12 schedules (including an increase in week-day games), and what, if any, additions WVU could make to its roster between now and the start of the season.

Click on the video above to watch all of his breakout session in Arlington.