WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys

Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
CMA Awards
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
“Stand Down Day” helps struggling veterans
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gives the gift of giving
Cameron home “likely” total loss after Saturday fire
New board game by WV game publisher will feature WV restaurants and folklore
Video
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
Sanders throws 2 TDs passes, No. 11 Oklahoma State tops WVU
Top Stories
No. 6 Buckeyes hang on to win 26-17 over struggling Huskers
AP source: Browns, Beckham finalize terms for his release
Browns place All-Pro tackle Conklin on injured reserve
Ohio St to be without top WR Garrett Wilson against Huskers
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Advertise With Us
Holiday Advertising Guide
Active Aging
Buy Local
Calendar
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
Pet of The Week
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Ohio Valley Homes
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Feed The Need 2022
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Donate to WVU Medicine Children’s Transport Team
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 6, 2021 / 08:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2021 / 08:15 PM EDT
Countdown To Black Friday
November 26 2021 12:00 am
video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
24 years, amazing rescues: Ohio County dog warden retires
Video
Rep. McKinley headed to Scotland to talk climate change
Video
Can the NFL fine the Packers for Rogers’ positive COVID case and does the same go for employers?
Video
A behind the scenes look of a local movie in-the-making; created by local film maker and college students
Video
Oldest hotel in West Virginia haunted by several ghosts – Paranormal W.Va.
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Monroe County makes connection in dumpsite double murder
Video
Grab your dozen…or two! The Ohio Valley celebrates National Doughnut Day!
Video
Two teens charged with murdering high school Spanish teacher in Iowa
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
The winter blues, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), can affect anyone
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
McGhin Ties School Record in Win Over No. 4 TCU
The Maj’ reflects on his Mountaineer career — and humbly puts the team first
Video
WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys
Video
Quick Hits: How the Cowboys “consumed” WVU, plus other takeaways from a 24-3 beatdown
Video
WVU offense flounders, No. 11 Oklahoma State soundly defeats Mountaineers
Video
WATCH: Major Harris reflects on career ahead of jersey enshrinement
Video
FINAL: No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3
WVU volleyball takes two at home from Kansas
Video
WVU football aims for third straight as it hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State
Video
WVU volleyball sweeps Kansas
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Zach’s Friday Evening Update
Video
24 years, amazing rescues: Ohio County dog warden retires
Video
Rep. McKinley headed to Scotland to talk climate change
Video
Can the NFL fine the Packers for Rogers’ positive COVID case and does the same go for employers?
Video
A behind the scenes look of a local movie in-the-making; created by local film maker and college students
Video
Oldest hotel in West Virginia haunted by several ghosts – Paranormal W.Va.
Video
Trending Stories
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gives the gift of giving
New board game by WV game publisher will feature WV restaurants and folklore
Video
Apple once threatened Facebook ban over maid abuse
Another problem with daylight saving time: The time change raises your risk of hitting deer on the road
Vaccine mandate for companies temporarily stopped by appeals court
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News