WATCH: Neal Brown previews road matchup with TCU

The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who hasn't been seen in six months and her boyfriend who was with her were arrested in New York City, CBS Boston reports. The pair were arrested on witness tampering and child endangerment charges, but the search for the child continues, authorities said Monday.

Warrants had been issued for Elijah Lewis' mother, Danielle Dauphinais, and Joseph Stapf. New York City transit officers located and arrested them Sunday in the Bronx, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said in a news release.