WATCH: Neal Brown previews tilt with Iowa State

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Chief Warrant Officer Kate Cameron of the US Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Barboursville, another potential explosive device was found on a barge on the Ohio River in West Virginia.

A section of the river was shut down by the Coast Guard between mile markers 170 and 174 between 9:15 p.m. on Monday and 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.