WATCH: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews Thursday’s match vs. #7 Penn State

WHEELING, W.Va. -– Wheeling business owners and entrepreneurs will soon have the chance to win more than $4,000 to help make their ideas a reality. Applications are now open for Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands, a community supported crowdfunding event.

Applications are due Sept. 15 and can be completed at wheelingheritage.org/show-of-hands. A committee will review the applications, with four finalists being chosen to move on to the presentation round.