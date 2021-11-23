WATCH: Players look ahead to Kansas

W.Va. (WTRF) - As we move into the holiday season, Catholic Charities wants to make as many people as possible aware that they might qualify for SNAP benefits, formerly known as "food stamps."

Many people are struggling financially these days, and as the cost of everything, including food, rise, officials are seeing an increase of people needing some help. Chris Garner, the SNAP coordinator with Catholic Charities says that many people are not aware that they qualify for assistance.