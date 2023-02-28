MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The home finale is coming up Wednesday night for WVU women’s basketball.

The Mountaineers host Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on fan appreciation night at the Coliseum. The game will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

West Virginia is coming off a nine-point victory Saturday over Kansas State. Before the game, the program recognized fifth-year seniors Madisen Smith, Danni Nichols and Sarah Bates.

Watch a press conference with head coach Dawn Plitzuweit at the top of this page, and hear from Smith below.