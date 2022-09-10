SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Unable to make it to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend?

Gold and Blue Nation has you covered.

Click on the video above to check out all of the Bob Huggins-related things on display at the Hall of Fame.

For more information on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, visit www.hoophall.com and https://www.nba.com/halloffame.