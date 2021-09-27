WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) - The love of a good dog, cat, or other furry family member is one of life’s greatest blessings. This sentiment is a treasured fact at Smiths Station Animal Hospital. When the end of life is near, the staff at the Lee County, Alabama vet clinic understand the sudden loss of a pet’s unconditional love can be devastating and difficult to manage.

Last week, the veterinary hospital posted a picture of a jar of Hersey's Kisses called “Goodbye Kisses” - the picture included this message from Dr. Nicole Namie saying, “This jar is reserved for our euthanasia appointments...because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.“