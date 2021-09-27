Skip to content
WTRF
Triadelphia
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Digital Exclusive
Emergencies
Entertainment
Local News
National News
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
‘Goodbye Kisses’ comfort animals and their humans at animal hospital
Top Stories
Is it safe to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? CDC director weighs in
Video
Names revealed in Moundsville alleged murder-suicide
Video
Police searching for suspects after high-speed chase in Belmont County
Mozart murder suspect appears in court
WATCH
Sports
Band of the Week
Black and Gold Today
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
College Sports
Team Of The Week
Top Stories
With playoff aspirations fading, Reds host Pirates
Top Stories
What now? Steelers scrambling for answers after 1-2 start
Ohio State’s Pope dismissed after being taken off the field
‘Exhausted’ OBJ relieved comeback with Browns complete
Burrow throws 3 TDs, Bengals drop listless Steelers 24-10
Weather
Closings and Delays
7 Day Forecast
Weather 101
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Active Aging
Advertise With Us
Buy Local
Calendar
Home Sweet Home
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
Ohio Valley Dining Directory
LOVE
Pet of The Week
Loving Living Local Photo Of The Day
The Daily Pledge Submissions
Veterans Voices
WTRF Half Price Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Jobs
Post A Job
Work For Us
Contests
Gold and Blue Nation Biggest Fan Contest.
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
More
About Us
BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How To Set Up Your Amazon Alexa
Meet the Team
Ohio Lottery
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
WTRF Birthday Club
WTRF Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Sep 27, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2021 / 02:18 PM EDT
video
Is it safe to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? CDC director weighs in
Video
Names revealed in Moundsville alleged murder-suicide
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Wheeling Police arrest man in 7-11 robbery
Video
Man charged after bringing mother’s tarp-wrapped body to VA hospital
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Investigations into acts of violence and new COVID vaccine incentive programs: Here are the week’s top headlines
Aaron’s Evening Forecast
Video
Executive Director of the United Way of the Ohio Valley Is Honored For Her Can-Do Attitude
Video
Ohio Valley’s Very Own Dr. Dave Says, “Nos Vemos.”
Video
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Belmont College expands program to help give drug offenders a second chance in life
Video
More Video
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Stoia looks ahead to next Big 12 test
Video
Kick time set for WVU vs. Baylor football game
WVU tennis caps play at Thunder in the Mountains
Brown reflects on near-miss in Norman: “I hurt in the pit of my stomach for our players”
Video
West Virginia battles, but falls to No. 4 Oklahoma on walk-off field goal
Video
FINAL: No. 4 Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 13
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 5
Video
Mountaineer GameDay: Oklahoma – 9.25.21
Video
No. 13 WVU pours it on Iowa State to open Big 12 play
Video
No. 4 West Virginia Set for St. Bonaventure
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Is it safe to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? CDC director weighs in
Video
Names revealed in Moundsville alleged murder-suicide
Video
Aaron’s Midday Update
Video
Wheeling Police arrest man in 7-11 robbery
Video
Man charged after bringing mother’s tarp-wrapped body to VA hospital
Video
Aaron’s Morning Forecast
Video
Trending Stories
Is it safe to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? CDC director weighs in
Video
Names revealed in Moundsville alleged murder-suicide
Video
Police searching for suspects after high-speed chase in Belmont County
Mozart murder suspect appears in court
Two Wheeling residents charged in kidnapping incident
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News