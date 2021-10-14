WATCH: Stratford’s Mountaineers still have plenty to prove as the regular season winds down

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $671,438 from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner to increase and improve health insurance coverage options and access in West Virginia.

This funding will allow the West Virginia Insurance Commissioner to implement additional consumer protections and reforms to improve coverage options for consumers across the state.