WATCH: The Wolf’s Den with special guest Don Nehlen (FULL INTERVIEW)

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Jamie Green

Posted: / Updated:

Last week in The Wolf’s Den, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley had special guest, former WVU head coach and hall of famer Don Nehlen stop by the Milan Puskar Center. Nehlen discusses his teachings of playing with great intensity, the recent renovations to the Milan Puskar Center and how the WVU vs. Maryland matchup was always matchup that was important to his team. Wolfman and Coach Nehlen also discuss the impact Nehlen had on his former players during his time as the head coach of the Mountaineers. All this and more in an exclusive interview with Don Nehlen in the Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter