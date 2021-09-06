WATCH: The Wolf’s Den with special guest Don Nehlen (FULL INTERVIEW)

Last week in The Wolf’s Den, Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley had special guest, former WVU head coach and hall of famer Don Nehlen stop by the Milan Puskar Center. Nehlen discusses his teachings of playing with great intensity, the recent renovations to the Milan Puskar Center and how the WVU vs. Maryland matchup was always matchup that was important to his team. Wolfman and Coach Nehlen also discuss the impact Nehlen had on his former players during his time as the head coach of the Mountaineers. All this and more in an exclusive interview with Don Nehlen in the Wolf’s Den, brought to you by Little General Stores.