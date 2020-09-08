WATCH: WVU assistants talk EKU preps, expectations for new season

by: Nick Farrell

Posted:

New offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker is excited about the talent he has inherited at WVU. 

The former Penn State assistant coach said West Virginia’s receiving corps shows a lot of promise, but it hasn’t proven anything yet this season. 

“We have the potential to be a good unit, but we have scored zero touchdowns and caught for zero yards to start this year, so we still have plenty to prove,” Parker said. “Potential is a great thing and it’s a gifted room, and we’ve grown together a lot, but as of now, we’ve really not had any production, just as nobody has that’s not played a game.” 

West Virginia’s top defensive assistants, Jordan Lesley and Jahmile Addae, also discussed how they’ll prepare for and communicate during their first game since an offseason shakeup to the coaching staff. Addae also explained why he cherishes the opportunity to coach alongside Jeff Casteel, who coached him when he was a Mountaineer from 2001-05. 

WVU kicks off its 2020 schedule Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. The game kicks at noon and will be televised on FS1.

