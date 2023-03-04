MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Prior to Saturday’s game between the Mountaineers and K-State, WVU men’s basketball honored its senior managers and players.

Three Mountaineer fifth years — Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Kedrian Johnson — are completing their final year of NCAA eligibility this season. The team’s other three seniors — Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell and Joe Toussaint — could each play another season of college basketball.

A seventh senior player, Jose Perez, was not recognized before the game. Perez was denied eligibility by the NCAA after transferring from Manhattan, but could play for the Mountaineers next season. Bob Huggins expects him to return for the 2023-24 campaign.

Next week, WVU will head to Kansas City to compete in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. First round games are scheduled for Wednesday night.