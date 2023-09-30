MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (7-9) took the home victory over Chicago State on Saturday, Sept. 30, in five sets with scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-18, 27-25 and 15-11.

Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson led the squad with 15 kills, followed by junior outside hitter Hailey Green with 14. Jackson, sophomore defensive specialist Samiha Foster and fifth year libero Camilla Covas contributed two serve aces apiece. Redshirt senior setter Lauren DeLo added 43 assists, and Covas collected 18 digs.

The Mountaineers started off the match leading 2-1 courtesy of errors from the Cougars. Sophomore middle blocker Maddy McGath was on fire early, adding three-consecutive kills to contribute to a four-point scoring run. McGath went on to close out the first with two more kills, paired with an error from Chicago State to give West Virginia the first-set win, 25-19.

The second set was an all-out battle, with both sides of the net keeping the score well within four points or fewer. Chicago State ended the second with two straight kills, grabbing the set, 25-23.

West Virginia looked for revenge in the third, taking a 14-9 lead at the halfway point. Jackson and Green added three kills, as Chicago State crumbled, giving up four straight points to help the Mountaineers take the third set, 25-18.

The Gold and Blue struggled in the fourth, which gave the Cougars an early 9-6 lead. It was back-and-forth for the set point, with the score being tied two separate times. Chicago State pulled off the fourth-set victory after two Mountaineer errors, 27-25.

The fifth set had West Virginia written all over it, with the Mountaineers storming out to a 6-2 lead. West Virginia relied heavily on the offensive duo of Jackson and Green, with the duo being the only Mountaineers to score after the halfway point. Jackson sealed the match with a kill, with WVU winning 15-11.

West Virginia held Chicago State to just .097 hitting, while the Mountaineers combined for 56 kills.

West Virginia heads to Houston, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 6, for a matchup against the Cougars at the Fertitta Center, first serve is set for 8 p.m. ET. The then Mountaineers remain in Houston, for the second match of the series on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.