MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team travels to the RMU Colonial Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 16. The race will be held at the Youthtowne Fields in Clinton, Pennsylvania.

“This will be yet another opportunity for a small percentage of our team to compete,” WVU coach Sean Cleary said. “It is rare that we have the chance to race the 5k distance, and we look forward to this opportunity.”

The women’s 5k is set to start at 9:45 a.m. ET, and fans who are unable to attend can follow along with live stats at WVUsports.com.

West Virginia is one of eight institutions competing at the invitational. Other teams Bucknell, Duquesne, IUP, Mount Union, Point Park, Robert Morris, and Slippery Rock.

The Mountaineers return to competition after running at the Spiked Shoe Invitational on Friday, Sept. 8, which was held in University Park, Pennsylvania. Redshirt sophomore Abbey Yuhasz was the top finisher for West Virginia, posting a time of 22:25.2.