MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opened its 2022-23 season with a 4712-4645 win over No. 14 Memphis on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers claimed both disciplines in the match, winning smallbore by a score of 2337-2291, and air rifle, 2375-2354. WVU is now 16-2 all-time against UM.

For smallbore, senior Malori Brown, junior Tal Engler, sophomore Natalie Perrin, senior Akihito Shimizu and senior Mary Tucker counted toward WVU’s score. In air rifle, Engler, Perrin, Shimizu, Tucker and junior Molly McGhin had their scores combined for the team’s total.

Making her Mountaineer debut, Tucker led the way for West Virginia on all three leaderboards. The Sarasota, Florida, native shot a 587 in smallbore and a 597 in air rifle to come away with an aggregate score of 1184.

Checking in at No. 2 on the overall leaderboard was junior Becca Lamb, who shot a 584 in smallbore and tied her career high in air rifle with a 597 for a combined total of 1181. Shimizu followed behind Lamb with an aggregate score of 1176 (582 smallbore, 594 air rifle).

Brown came in fourth overall with a total of 1173, including a 587 in air rifle. Her 586 in smallbore was the second-best mark on the team in the match.

West Virginia’s next three shooters all checked in with an 1172 combined score. Engler showed a 582 in smallbore and a 590 in air rifle to reach the mark, while McGhin and Perrin each tallied a 580 in smallbore and a 592 in air rifle.

Fifth-year senior Verena Zaisberger came in at No. 9 on the match leaderboard with an 1170. The Hohenems, Austria, native shot a 580 in smallbore and a 590 in air rifle.

Rounding out the match’s top 10 was junior Matt Sanchez, who finished with an 1167 overall, including a 574 in smallbore and a 593 in air rifle.

Also making his Mountaineer debut, freshman Visnu Pandian saw action in the air rifle match. The Noida, India, native shot a 588 in the discipline to close out the day for West Virginia.

Next up, WVU welcomes Ole Miss to Morgantown, on Saturday, Oct. 8. The match against the Rebels is set to begin at 9 a.m. ET, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.