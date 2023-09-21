MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team (6-7) fell in a three-set match to Iowa State on Thursday, Sept. 21 in the Big 12 opener at the WVU Coliseum.

Junior outside hitter Hailey Green led the team with 12 kills while adding three digs. Sophomore middle blocker Tierney Jackson followed with 9 kills, along with a service ace. Fifth-year libero Camilla Covas collected 16 digs, paired with freshman defensive specialist Danilyn Neil adding 10.

West Virginia grabbed the first point of the match off an Iowa State error. The Cyclones responded with a 4-0 scoring run, later followed by three consecutive kills from the Mountaineers. Iowa State took back the momentum at the media timeout, grabbing set one 25-17.

The second set saw a change of tone from West Virginia, as they took the lead twice throughout the set. West Virginia put down an offensive strike, adding three kills and a service ace to cut into Iowa State’s 22-18 lead. The Cyclones benefited from West Virginia miscues and a kill, closing out the second set, 25-20.

West Virginia looked for revenge in the third, with the first two points of the set coming from freshman middle blocker Emma Beretich and Green. The Mountaineers led until the 4-3 mark before Iowa State pushed away with three straight points. The Cyclones closed out the final set of the night, 25-19.

The Mountaineers return Friday, Sept. 22 to the WVU Coliseum to conclude the series against Iowa State at 6 p.m. ET. The match will feature Women in Sports Night, in conjunction with WVU’s Campus Diversity Week. The match will also give fans a chance to take part in the weeknight happy hour special from 5-6 p.m.

Sam Bailey will be on the call for Friday night’s match on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats are available at WVUsports.com.