West Virginia football picked sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

West Virginia football has been tabbed sixth in the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Football Poll, which was released by the conference on Thursday.

The Mountaineers received 185 votes in the poll, 201 behind the projected champion Oklahoma Sooners, who garnered 386 votes and 35 first place votes. This is the sixth straight year Oklahoma has topped the poll.

Iowa State comes in second this preseason with 351 votes (including four first place votes), followed by Texas (273), Oklahoma State (266) and TCU (255). Kansas State (163), Baylor (124), Texas Tech (103) and Kansas (39) round out the bottom of the list.

This ranking, which was voted on by the media, shows an uptick in respect for Neal Brown’s Mountaineers, as it is the highest ranking since he took the program’s helm in 2019. WVU was selected to finish eighth both seasons, however it was able to exceed these expectations in 2020 and finish in fifth place.

It is also the highest selection for WVU since 2018, when they were voted second.

The Mountaineers kick their 2021 season off on Sept. 4 when they travel to Maryland, with its conference schedule set to begin on Sept. 25 at Oklahoma.