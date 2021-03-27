West Virginia hits offensive stride and takes series finale over Kansas

West Virginia baseball opened Big 12 play with two wins and a loss after routing Kansas at home in the last game of the three-game series, 15-2.

The Mountaineers (11-9, 2-1 Big 12) mixed hot bats with a struggling Kansas (14-8, 3-2 Big 12) pitching staff, which walked 11 batters and sent home three runs as a result. WVU was led by Vince Ippoliti, who drove in five RBI.

“Guys came out swinging the bat and [Kansas] gave us some opportunities early with some walks, and we took advantage of that, and we had some solid pitching performances by some guys,” said WVU assistant coach Steve Sabins.

West Virginia built a multi-run lead in the second inning, starting with a solo home run from Paul McIntosh off of starter Eli Davis. The lefty went on to walk the bases loaded, and send in three more Mountaineer runs before he was replaced by Everhett Hazelwood, who gave up the first two of Ippoliti’s RBIs.

Ippoliti struck again in the fourth with a 2-RBI single, tipping off a five-run inning to get WVU up double digits. He finished 2-for-3 on the night.

“With runners on, just do what you do,” he said. “That’s all you can do, is just keep it as simple as possible and do your job.”

It took Kansas until the sixth inning to get some runs on the board, but by that point, West Virginia was already up 13. The contest ended in the middle of the seventh with WVU holding that same 13-run lead.

McIntosh and Matt McCormick also chipped in a pair of hits, as McCormick added a double in the fifth.

“It’s starting to look that way, that our team’s not going to strikeout very much, and they’re going to swing at good pitches,” Sabins said.

Ben Hampton got the start for West Virginia and chipped in three hitless and scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one of the 10 batters he faced. Carlson Reid stepped in as relief in the fourth, earning the win and allowing KU’s two earned runs, while Jacob Watters took the rubber to close out the seventh.

Davis took the loss in 1.1 innings of work for Kansas, allowing six earned runs on four hits.

The victory gives West Virginia a winning conference record after its first series as they hand the Jayhawks the first two of their Big 12 schedule. WVU has officially wrapped up its homestand and heads south to face Oklahoma State after a week without a mid-week game.

First pitch is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.