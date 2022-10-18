MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team concludes a two-match homestand against Kansas on Wednesday, Oct. 18. First serve at the WVU Coliseum is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

The match will be broadcast on ESPNU, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.

Wednesday’s match is Dollar Night and Week Night Happy Hour at the WVU Coliseum. All beverages will be half price from 4-5 p.m.

Wednesday marks the 23rd meeting between the Mountaineers (7-12, 0-6 Big 12) and the Jayhawks (14-5, 4-3 Big 12).

WVU is coming off a victory over Chicago State on Oct. 15. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell earned her eighth double-double of the season against the Cougars, tallying 17 assists and 10 digs.

Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller notched 15 kills and added nine digs, while classmate Quincey Coyle was right behind her with 12 kills and served up two service aces.

Freshman middle blocker Tierney Jackson racked up a collegiate-best seven blocks against Chicago State.

Ell comes into Wednesday’s competition second on the team in kills (207) and assists (168). Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson leads the Mountaineers in assists with 496.

Miller leads the Mountaineers in kills (214) and service aces (19), while junior libero Skye Stokes leads the team in digs (256).

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.37) and third in opponent assists per set (10.64), opponent hitting percentage (.185) and opponent service aces (1.12).