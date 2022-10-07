Frederik Jorgensen #3 of WVU men’s soccer dribbles up the left wing against South Carolina. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to Old Dominion for a Sun Belt Conference match on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Norfolk, Virginia. Kickoff at ODU Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow along with all the action with live stats, courtesy of odusports.com. The match also will be aired on ESPN+.

Saturday marks the seventh all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (2-6-2, 0-1-2 Sun Belt) and Monarchs (4-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt), including the fifth in Norfolk. WVU leads the series, 3-1-2, with all three wins coming on the road.

The two schools haven’t met since Sept. 12, 2010, a 2-1 Mountaineer win. What’s more, Saturday’s matchup is just the second between WVU and ODU in the last 30 years.

West Virginia is still in search of its first road win of the campaign. The club is 2-1-2 at home this season.

Last time out, the Mountaineers played to a 0-0 draw against Sun Belt foe South Carolina on Oct. 1, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. WVU held an 11-5 advantage in shots, including 9-2 in the second half, and only allowed one shot on goal on the day.

With the result, West Virginia is now unbeaten in 17 of its last 18 home matches, dating back to March 24, 2021.

WVU has allowed just one goal in conference play so far this season. Additionally, two of the squad’s three clean sheets on the year have come against Sun Belt competition.

Seven different players have accounted for WVU’s 10 goals so far this season. Senior midfielder Luke McCormick and junior midfielder Ryan Crooks lead the way with two apiece.

In goal, junior goalkeeper Jackson Lee has made 18 saves in 10 starts.

Third-year coach Dan Stratford is 20-12-9 at his alma mater. In all, he is 81-16-14 in his head-coaching career.

Old Dominion is led by 27th-year coach Alan Dawson, who holds 384 career victories in his career. Last time out, the Monarchs fell at No. 8 Maryland, 1-0, on Sept. 30.

ODU has already improved on its win total from last season after finishing 3-9-2 in 2021. Prior to the start of the year, Old Dominion was picked to finish eighth in the Preseason Sun Belt Poll.

Tristan Jenkins’ five goals and 10 total points lead the Monarchs offensively. Jonas Schmalbach and Michael Eberle also have found the back of the net multiple times.

Defensively, Michael Statham’s 40 saves rank No. 24 nationally and No. 1 in the Sun Belt.

