The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its hunt for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, entering conference tournament play as the No. 4 seed to take on No. 5-seed Oklahoma State on Sunday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp on the call. Live stats also are available at StatBroadcast.com.

The Mountaineers hold a 14-3-2 mark all-time in Big 12 Championship play, with their most recent tournament title coming in 2018 with a 3-0 win over Baylor on Nov. 3. Last season in the 2021 Big 12 Championship, No.6-seed West Virginia advanced to the semifinals after beating No. 3-seed Baylor, 1-0, in the quarterfinals. Meeting No. 2-seed Texas in the semifinals, the two squads played to a 0-0, double-overtime draw before Texas advanced to the championship game after winning the penalty-kick shooting, 4-3.

Sunday’s match marks the 14th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Oklahoma State, as well as the second this season. The Mountaineers are 9-3-1 overall and 2-0 in neutral-site games in the series. WVU and OSU are set to square off in the Big 12 Tournament for the third time

In the first meeting this season, the two teams played to a 1-1 draw on Oct. 20, in Stillwater. Oklahoma State held a 1-0 lead for much of the game, but senior defender Gabrielle Robinson scored an equalizer in the 83rd minute to earn the draw.

West Virginia capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over Kansas State on Oct. 27, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers used a set-piece goal from senior forward/defender Julianne Vallerand in the 74th minute to top the visiting Wildcats. Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster was credited with the assist. Vallerand’s goal was her second of the season as well as the 14th of her career, while Brewster’s assist marked her first of the season and 11th of her career. The final stats showed the Mountaineers leading KSU, 11-7, in shots, including 4-1 in shots on goal. WVU took just a pair of corner kicks in the match, while K-State took one.

Colin Carmichael is in his 27th season with the Oklahoma State’s women’s soccer program and his 17th as head coach, leading the Cowgirls to a record of 228-93-46 in his 16 years as head coach. Carmichael has led the Cowgirls to a pair of NCAA Elite Eight appearances and 12 NCAA Tournament berths.

OSU is 11-3-4 overall and 4-2-3 in conference play this season, as it concluded the regular season with a 1-0 over Baylor on Oct. 27. Fifth-year senior midfielder Grace Yochum leads the Cowgirls’ offense in goals (8) and points (17), while fifth-year senior defender Ally Jackson and junior wingback Alex Morris pace the team with a trio of assists apiece. In goal, freshman Jordan Nytes has started 13 matches for OSU, boasting 53 saves and a 0.855 save percentage.

