The West Virginia University gymnastics team opens postseason competition at the 2022 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship on Saturday, March 19, in Denver, Colorado. This year’s championship, hosted by defending Big 12 champion Denver, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET, inside Magness Arena.

Also competing for the conference crown are No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 15 Denver and Iowa State. The meet will be broadcast live on ESPNU with John Roethlisberger and Alicia Sacramone Quinn on the call. Live stats from the meet also are available at SidearmStats.com.

“We are very excited to participate in what is going to be a marquee gymnastics event at the Big 12 Championship,” Mountaineer coach Jason Butts said. “Four very competitive teams, national television coverage and competing on a podium will make tomorrow’s atmosphere electric, and I can’t wait to capitalize on that energy. Our team always does best when we stay in our zone and bring high energy into our performance.”

West Virginia enters Saturday’s championship with a 3-3 record on the road this season, along with a 0-2 mark in conference competition. Last season, WVU played host to the 2021 Big 12 Championship, placing fourth with a 195.725 total. Denver won its first Big 12 Championship title in program history last year, as it returns to host the 2022 Big 12 Championship as the defending champion

The Mountaineers’ record team score at the Big 12 Championship is 196.375, earned in a third-place finish at the 2014 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship. That same season, Hope Sloanhoffer became the first Mountaineer gymnast to win a Big 12 title in the all-around. Sloanhoffer’s title is the only individual event title for WVU at Big 12s.

In this week’s Road to Nationals rankings, WVU is ranked No. 18 on floor exercise with a 49.345 National Qualifying Score (NQS). Individually, senior Kendra Combs sits in a tie for No. 35 nationally with a 9.910 season NQS. Regionally, the Mountaineers rank No. 7 in the Southeast with a 196.185 NQS. The team sits at No. 2 on floor, as well as No. 7 on vault (48.995 NQS), the uneven bars (48.930 NQS) and balance beam (48.965 NQS).

Combs sits in a tie for No. 5 in the individual regional rankings on floor. She is followed by junior Abbie Pierson in a tie for No. 9 (9.895 (NQS), while junior Kianna Yancey checks in at No. 14 (9.865). Sophomore Kiana Lewis and freshman Anna Leigh are tied for No. 17 in the region with matching 9.855 National Qualifying Scores.

In its regular-season finale on March 12, WVU earned its second-highest team score of the season, as well as a season-high on the uneven bars, to finish in third place in a tri-meet at No. 3 Michigan with No. 5 Auburn. The Mountaineers used a season-best 49.2 on the uneven bars to earn a 196.4 final score, good for the 19th-best team score in program history. West Virginia also recorded a 49.3 on floor exercise to take second overall on the event. In the final team standings, the host Wolverines placed first with a 197.95, while Auburn finished in second place with a 197.175.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUGymnastics on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.