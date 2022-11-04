The West Virginia University wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season in Salem, Virginia, at the Southeast Open inside the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College this Saturday, Nov. 5. Tournament play is set to start at 10 a.m., ET.

Fans can stream all the action live on FloWrestling. Live scoring and interactive brackets are also available through FloArena.

“We are really excited to just wrestle different people,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “It’s the first measuring stick of the year, so I think it’s a really important tournament to see where we have improved and where we still need work.

“I know all of the guys are excited, the staff is excited, so we’re looking for a big weekend.”

Flynn and his staff are bringing 30 wrestlers, including eight unattached, to battle in the program’s third appearance at the annual event. Their last appearance came at the start of the 2019-20 season, where the Gold and Blue came out of the tournament with eight top-five finishes in Flynn’s second season.

Redshirt senior Alex Hornfeck and senior Scott Joll are the only returners that competed in the event three years ago, as Hornfeck finished runner-up at 157 pounds and Joll grabbed fifth at 174 pounds; both in the freshman/sophomore division.

Teams joining WVU at the open include No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 16 North Carolina, as well as Appalachian State (8) and Campbell (5), who both earned votes in the first NWCA Division I Wrestling Coaches Poll. Columbia, the Citadel, Davidson, Franklin & Marshall, Gardner-Webb, VMI, and Virginia complete the list of Division I programs attending.

Division II Newberry College and Division III Roanoke College will be competing, along with a variety of club and high school teams as well.

In the polls, junior Peyton Hall, a 2022 NCAA All-American, enters the open ranked eighth at 165 pounds, while redshirt junior Michael Wolfgram checks in at No. 16 on FloWrestling’s heavyweight list. Redshirt junior Anthony Carman joined the duo by sealing one of the nine honorable mention spots in FloWrestling’s rankings at 184 pounds.

As a team, the Mountaineers garnered seven votes in the NWCA Preseason Poll.

Below is the full list of Mountaineers competing on Saturday by weight class:

Attached

125 pounds

Jace Schafer (freshman/sophomore division)

Colton Drousias

141 pounds

Jordan Titus

Michael Dolan (freshman/sophomore division)

149 pounds

Jeffrey Boyd

Sam Hillegas

Brayden Ivy (freshman/sophomore division)

157 pounds

Caleb Dowling

Alex Hornfeck

Walker Heard

Nick Cicciarelli (freshman/sophomore division)

165 pounds

No. 8 Peyton Hall

Patrick Daum

Jack Blumer

174 pounds

Scott Joll

Brody Conley (freshman/sophomore division)

184 pounds

Anthony Carman

Brian Finnerty (freshman/sophomore division)

197 pounds

Austin Cooley

Nathan Wickersham (freshman/sophomore division)

HWT

No. 16 Michael Wolfgram

Leonardo Muzika (freshman/sophomore division)

Unattached

141 pounds

Blake Boyers (freshman/sophomore division)

157 pounds

Brayden Roberts

Trey Johnson (freshman/sophomore division)

174 pounds

Andrew Sharer

Dylan Kohn (freshman/sophomore division)

184 pounds

Dennis Robin

Kyle Myers

HWT

Tristian Kemp (freshman/sophomore division)

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.