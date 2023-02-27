A 1-1 week on the hardwood earned the Mountaineers one vote in the latest men’s college basketball AP Top 25 Poll. Last week, West Virginia dominated visiting Oklahoma State and then suffered a two-point loss on the road at No. 3 Kansas.

With WVU receiving a vote in the weekly Top 25 poll, and 14 teams sitting in between the Mountaineers and No. 25 Pitt, West Virginia enters this week in a tie for 40th place in the nation, according to the voters.

That is in line with where West Virginia stands in many NCAA Tournament projections. The Mountaineers have bounced back and forth from the “Last Four Byes” to “Last Four In” lines in recent weeks.

Those lines are typically reserved for at-large bids with overall seeds near the 40s – regional seeds 10 through 12, depending on the region and year.

West Virginia wraps up the regular season this week with a pair of games. The first of those final to regular-season contests will be played Monday night, beginning at 9 p.m. ET, against Iowa State. The Cyclones, who have lost three straight, have dropped out of the AP Top 25. The Mountaineers will finish the regular season at home on Saturday with a contest against No. 11 Kansas State, which moved up three spots from last week.

Bob Huggins’ crew knocked off then-No. 21 Iowa State in Morgantown earlier this month. The Mountaineers and Wildcats have not battled since KSU took down WVU in the Little Apple on New Year’s Eve.

Five Big 12 teams are ranked this week. Kansas, Baylor, and Texas are featured in the Top 10. K-State is ranked 11th. TCU checks in at No. 22.