West Virginia shoots for bounce-back win against James Madison

West Virginia women’s hoops is at home with the hopes of getting a win back against James Madison on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers opened their conference slate on Thursday with a tough 65-45 loss to 7th-ranked Baylor, in which the Lady Bears ran away with the lead in the second half. Although his team’s performance was far from perfect in the later part of his game, Coach Mike Carey chalked the slow play up to a lack of energy from a tough schedule.

“We played a tough game in Tennessee that was very physical…and to back it up right at the next game with Baylor, when I watched the tape of the second half, we had no legs,” he said. “…We wouldn’t do the things we needed to do to play with them. So I feel good about this team, I think we’re right there with everybody we need to be there with.”

There have been plenty of encouraging signs with this Mountaineer team so far. In the early part of the season, WVU is seeing improvements as a team in the scoring, rebounding, and assisting columns while holding a 4-1 record (0-1, however, in the Big 12).

Kysre Gondrezick has had no trouble scoring the basketball in WVU’s wins. She’s averaging 20.2 points, a five-point improvement over her clip a year ago. She did struggle against Baylor, scoring just nine points — all of which came in the first half.

WVU has faced James Madison a total of 10 times in program history, dating back to 1980. The most recent clash came in the third round of the 2018 NIT, which saw WVU take a 67-55 victory over the Dukes. The Mountaineers own the all-time series, 7-3.

Sean O’Regan is in his fifth season as JMU’s head coach, holding a 103-30 record in that span, taking home two regular season Colonial Athletic Association titles.

Action between the Mountaineers and the Dukes gets underway at 6 p.m. and will be shown on ESPN+.