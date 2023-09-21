MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team will participate in the Thunder in the Mountains in Charleston, West Virginia, from Sept. 22-24.

Marshall, Cleveland State, Radford and West Virginia are the four teams participating in the three-day event. Doubles play will begin the event on Friday with West Virginia facing Marshall and then facing Radford.

The Mountaineers will face Cleveland State in singles play on Friday afternoon.

WVU will battle Marshall in singles play on Saturday afternoon before it competes against Cleveland State in doubles. The Mountaineers will wrap up the event on Sunday against Radford in singles play.

The results will be updated on WVUsports.com after the match.