MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team picked up three victories to tie No. 12-ranked Oklahoma State at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Tuesday.

Senior Trent Tipton defeated Hazen Newman, 4&3, while junior Jackson Davenport defeated John Wild, 4&3. Sophomore Max Green downed Jones Baumgartner, 2UP.

Earlier in the day, sophomore Todd Duncan defeated Oklahoma’s Jake Holbrook, 3&1, to lead the Mountaineers against No. 11 Oklahoma.

WVU will square off against No. 6-seeded Baylor Wednesday morning before the championship round begins Wednesday afternoon.

Results will be available at Golfstat.com.

No. 10 West Virginia tied No. 3 Oklahoma State, 3-3-0

Dillon Stewart (OSU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 2&1

Trent Tipton (WVU) def. Hazen Newman (OSU), 4&3

Max Green (WVU) def. Jones Baumgartner (OSU), 2UP

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (OSU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 4&3

Jackson Davenport (WVU) def. John Wild (OSU), 4&3

Bo Jin (OSU) def. Todd Duncan (WVU), 4&3

No. 7 Kansas def. No. 10 West Virginia, 6-0-0

Cecil Belisle (KU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 3&2

Will King (KU) def. Trent Tipton (WVU), 3&2

Gunner Broin (KU) def. Max Green (WVU), 3&2

William Duquette (KU) def. Jackson Davenport (WVU), 3&2

Davis Cooper (KU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 4&3

Sion Audrain (KU) def. Todd Duncan (WVU), 1UP

No. 2 Oklahoma def. No. 10 West Virginia, 5-1-0

Drew Goodman (OU) def. Kaleb Wilson (WVU), 4&3

Stephen Campbell (OU) def. Max Green (WVU), 6&5

Jackson Dowell (OU) def. Will Stakel (WVU), 6&4

Patrick Welch (OU) def. Jackson Davenport (WVU), 4&2

Todd Duncan (WVU) def. Jake Holbrook (OU), 3&1

Jase Summy (OU) def. Trent Tipton (WVU), 2UP