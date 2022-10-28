The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown, on Sunday, Oct. 30, for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition.

Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Live stats and game notes will be available on WVUsports.com. There will not be a live video stream of Sunday’s game.

Admission to Sunday’s game is free, with gates opening at 12 p.m. ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ will be held on the outdoor track, the WVU Coliseum apron between the Gold and Country Roads Gates and inside the Coliseum concourse from 12-2 p.m. Kids are encouraged to attend and grab candy from WVU student organizations.

West Virginia has competed in three exhibitions since the 2018-19 season. The Mountaineers squared off against WVU Tech last season (W, 113-33), Salem in 2019-20 (W, 91-40), and West Liberty in 2018-19 (W, 88-53).

In those matchups, WVU has averaged 97.3 points per game while limiting its opponents to 47 points per game. What’s more, West Virginia has come out of each of the last three exhibitions with at least four double-digit scorers.

In last year’s contest against WVU Tech, the Mountaineers shot 55% from the field, including 39.1% from 3-point range, and saw 81 of their 113 points come from the bench. WVU also saw 14 student-athletes play in last year’s exhibition, the most in the last three season-opening contests.

West Virginia officially opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 10, when the Mountaineers play host to USC Upstate at the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Spartans is scheduled for 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now.