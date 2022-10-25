The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.

The match will be broadcast on ESPNU, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com.

Wednesday’s match is the Halloween Costume Contest, and fans are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the Coliseum. Wednesday also is Week Night Happy Hour, with beverages available at half price from 4-5 p.m.

Wednesday marks the 25th meeting between the Mountaineers (7-14, 0-8 Big 12) and Cyclones (14-7, 6-2 Big 12).

WVU is coming off a match at the Texas on Oct. 22, where freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the match in kills (11). Miller also leads the Mountaineers in total kills (236) and is second in service aces (19).

Junior libero Skye Stokes leads the team in service aces (22) and added 11 digs against Texas to lead the team with 282.

Fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell has tallied three triple-doubles this season. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native also is second on the team in kills (230) and assists (194).

Of note, West Virginia ranks second in the Big 12 in opponent kills per set (11.51) and opponent assists per set (10.79).



