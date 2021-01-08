West Virginia Welcomes No. 17 Texas to Morgantown

Following its first Big 12 win of the season, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team welcomes No. 17/17 Texas to Morgantown, on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Opening tip against the Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 WZST-FM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Saturday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ , with Andrew Caridi and Meg Bulger on the call. For more information on how to watch tomorrow’s game, visit WVUSports.com/Big12Now.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Virginia’s home games will take place without spectators in the WVU Coliseum through Sunday, Jan. 24. Only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and women’s basketball staff will be admitted into the arena. Gates will open at 4 p.m., for essential game operations personnel and at 5 p.m., for members of the media who have requested a credential for Saturday’s game. Credential pick-up will be located at the Gold Gate.

West Virginia (7-2, 1-2 Big 12) and Texas (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) are set to meet on the basketball court for the 22nd time on Saturday. UT leads the all-time series, 13-8, but the series is tied, 4-4, between the two teams when playing in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have won two of their last three matchups against Texas, including the last meeting in the WVU Coliseum. Last year, WVU defeated the Longhorns, 68-63, thanks to a late 3-pointer from redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick.

The Mountaineers enter Saturday’s game after defeating Oklahoma, 90-72, on Jan. 3, at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The win was WVU’s first Big 12 Conference victory of the season. Gondrezick once again led WVU in scoring, with 26 points, while sophomore guard Kirsten Deans tallied 20 points of her own in the win. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez continued to lead West Virginia in the rebounding department and tallied her fourth consecutive double-double against the Sooners, finishing with a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Junior forward Kari Niblack also posted 13 points in the victory.

Texas comes into Saturday’s contest on a five-game win streak, which dates back to Dec. 9. During that stretch, the Longhorns have notched wins over Iowa State, Lamar, Kansas State, Drake and Idaho. UT’s only loss of the season came on Dec. 6, against then-No. 12/13 Texas A&M, 66-61, in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Forward/center Charli Collier currently leads Texas in scoring, at 23.4 points per game, and rebounding, at 10.7 per game. Along with Collier, the Longhorns have three players averaging double figures in scoring this year.