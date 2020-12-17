West Virginia women’s hoops meets Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Friday

Following an 85-54 win over James Madison, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Friday, Dec. 18, to take on Oklahoma State.

Opening tip against the Cowgirls is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The contest can be found on 98.3 FM/1490 AM as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Friday’s game also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Bryndon Manzer and Mike Wolfe on the call. For more information on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now.

The Mountaineers (5-1, 0-1 Big 12) and the Cowgirls (4-2, 1-0 Big 12) are set to meet for the 20th time on Friday evening. The two teams have split the last six meetings in the series. However, the Cowgirls have taken the last two by an average margin of 2.5 points. Prior to last year’s season sweep by OSU, the

Mountaineers won three consecutive matchups against Oklahoma State, including two away from home.

West Virginia is coming off an 85-54 win against JMU on Dec. 16, at the WVU Coliseum, in Morgantown. In the win, sophomore forward Esmery Martinez recorded her third double-double of the season, grabbing 21 boards and posting 11 points. With her second 20-plus rebounding performance of the year, the Hato Mayor Del Ray, Dominican Republic, native became the first Mountaineer to record multiple 20-plus rebounding games since Olivia Bradley notched six during the 1984-85 season.

Redshirt senior Kysre Gondrezick once again led the way in scoring, netting 15 points in against JMU. She was one of five Mountaineers to finish in double figures, as sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (13), junior guard Madisen Smith (13), Martinez (11) and junior guard Jasmine Carson (10) also reached the 10-point mark.

Oklahoma State is coming off a 66-53 victory over Oklahoma on Dec. 15. Guard Ja’Mee Asberry led the Cowgirls with 19 points vs. the Sooners and shot 7-of-14 (50%) from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Forward Taylen Collins led OSU on the glass, hauling in eight rebounds. Asberry also led Oklahoma State in assists against OU, with five, while forward Natasha Mack tallied four blocks. Oklahoma State is led by 10th-year head coach Jim Littell, who has accumulated a record of 180-113 during his time in Stillwater.