West Virginia wrestling wraps up weekend at VMI

The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to Lexington, Virginia, to battle the VMI Keydets on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all of the action on ESPN+ and keep up with live stats at Trackwrestling.

West Virginia stands at 2-3 overall and is coming off a 40-3 victory over Glenville State on Friday. It was the first time that WVU scored 40 or more points since the team shut out Grand Canyon, 42-0, in 2015. One year earlier, the Mountaineers blanked Davidson, 45-0, inside the WVU Coliseum. The win against Davidson was the last time prior to Friday night’s result that they reached the feat at home.

“Hopefully we can stay healthy and keep that aggression and energy,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “I think it’s good for us to wrestle a match, get up, work out, study a little, go down and wrestle another match. I think it gets you in a end-of-the-year mode where you’re wrestling multiple days.”

The Mountaineers take on the Keydets for the 24th time in program history and first since the 2020 season. West Virginia earned a 34-8 victory over VMI in that meeting at the third annual Mountaineer Quad and improved to 18-5 against them in the all-time series. Returners Lucas Seibert (133), Caleb Rea (141), Alex Hornfeck (157), and Jackson Moomau (184) scored wins in their individual matches. Hornfeck blanked VMI’s Will Lawrence, 9-0, with three takedowns for the major decision, while the other three Mountaineers registered three points each in their decisions.

WVU also claimed a 38-3 win against VMI in 2014. The dual came 45 years after the two schools dueled for 20 consecutive years from 1950 to 1969. Their first meeting came in 1925, where the Mountaineers won 22-8 in the second match of the year and fifth year of WVU wrestling’s existence.

VMI enters its home opener at 1-1 after splitting duals to close out a tri-meet at Franklin and Marshall University. The Keydets narrowly escaped with a 24-22 victory over Long Island University before being doubled up, 24-12, by F&M. Junior Zach Brown leads the way for the home team with an 8-5 record at 184 pounds.

Next up, West Virginia welcomes Chattanooga and Cleveland State to Morgantown on Monday, Dec. 20, for the team’s first tri-meet of the season. The event will begin with the two visiting schools battling it out at 10:30 a.m., followed by WVU squaring off against CU at noon and CSU at 1:30 p.m.