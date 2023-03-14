WVU third baseman JJ Wetherholt points to the Mountaineer dugout as his team routs Marshall on April 6, 2022. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

WVU skipper Randy Mazey said recently that JJ Wetherholt is one of the best hitters he has ever coached.

The sophomore from Pennsylvania is certainly playing like it lately.

Wetherholt went 5-6 with a pair of doubles, six RBI and two runs scored Tuesday on the road against Appalachian State. He had a hand in nearly half of WVU’s run output in an 18-1 rout.

Five other WVU hitters had multi-RBI days, including true freshman Ellis Garcia, who drove in four runs for the Old Gold and Blue.

Nine different WVU players recorded at least one hit.

On the mound, Aidan Major got the start, striking out five would-be hitters in four innings while giving up one earned run. Five WVU relivers combined to blank their opponent the rest of the way, and Carson Estridge earned the win.

WVU (10-4) will complete a two-game set against Appalachian State Wednesday before heading to UNC Greensboro for a three-game series, which begins Friday.