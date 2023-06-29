First WVU player to wear the stars and stripes for Collegiate Team USA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a series of scrimmages at the USA Collegiate training camp last weekend, WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt earned a roster spot on the Team USA Collegiate National Team.

Wetherholt, a unanimous First-Team All-American, impressed at the plate for the Stripes in the intrasquad scrimmages. He belted a three-run, 414-foot home run in the second game of the series to headline his performance.

He is the first WVU player to make the Team USA Collegiate National Team.

The sophomore standout led all players in the country with a .449 batting average. He produced the highest batting average by a Power 5 Conference player since Buster Posey hit .463 for Florida State in 2008. He is also the first Mountaineer to ever lead the country in batting average.

He led WVU in home runs (16), doubles (24), RBIs (60), stolen bases (36) on-base percentage (.517) and more. He is the first player in WVU history with 15 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season.

The Mars, Pennsylvania, native tied the West Virginia baseball program record for hits in a single season with 101. He became the first WVU player to win Big 12 Player of the Year honors. His .449 batting average is also the best by any Mountaineer in the modern era of college baseball.

Team USA will play five games against both Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12 in North Carolina and South Carolina.