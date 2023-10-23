MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — JJ Wetherholt’s draft stock continues to be sky-high.

The 2024 MLB Draft is still nine months away, but with the 2023 Major League Baseball season nearly complete, the focus is shifting to next year.

Perfect Game released its list of the top 200 prospects for next year’s draft on Monday, and the Mountaineer second baseman is in line to be one of the first players off the board come July.

The baseball website has Wetherholt ranked as the No. 2 prospect, trailing only Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz. 2023 Golden Spikes Award Finalist Jac Caglianone checks in at No. 10 on the list.

Wetherholt pieced together arguably the best offensive season in West Virginia University program history this spring.

The man from Mars, Pennsylvania, led the nation with a .449 batting average — falling just one percentage point shy of becoming the first Division I college baseball player to hit for at least a .450 average since Buster Posey in 2008. Wetherholt, the Big 12 Player of the Year, collected 101 hits, 42 extra-base hits, 16 home runs, 60 RBI, and stole 36 bases — the second-most in a single season in program history.

Fellow Mountaineer and Pennsylvania native, right-handed pitcher Aidan Major, also earned a spot inside the top 100. Perfect Game rates Major as the 89th prospect for next year’s draft.

Major, with a 4-2 record, two saves, 4.88 ERA, and 59 strikeouts, earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors last season. He had one of the top outings of his career at the Lexington Regional, when he struck out eight and allowed just two hits in five scoreless innings against Ball State.

The 2024 MLB Draft will be held in Texas. The draft order will be established on December 5 at Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings.