Another stellar week at the plate and in the field has brought JJ Wetherholt a pair of Player of the Week awards. The first was from Perfect Game, and the second is from the Big 12 Conference.

Wetherholt was named the league’s Co-Player of the Week on Monday, as he shares the award with Oklahoma State’s Chase Adkison.

Wetherholt collected eight hits in 16 at-bats over the past week. Four of those hits went for extra bases, including two that left the yard. Wetherholt went 3 for 4 with a home run in a win over Pitt on Wednesday, and then belted his team-best 15th homer of the year on Sunday to help the Mountaineers pick up a series victory over visiting Texas Tech.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native also collected a pair of steals and struck out just once in 19 plate appearances.

This is his third Big 12 Player of the Week honor of the season, the most of any player in the league.

Wetherholt leads all NCAA Division I hitters in batting average (.466) and hits per game (1.91). He is tied for fifth in the country in steals (35), and tied for seventh in total bases (160).

The sophomore standout leads the Big 12 in seven offensive categories, including slugging percentage (.829), on-base percentage (.530), hits (90), and runs scored (64).