MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Around the country, people are taking note of JJ Wetherholt.

West Virginia’s standout sophomore second baseman has climbed to the No. 1 spot in D1Baseball’s ranking of the top 50 second basemen in the nation. He appeared at No. 34 in the publication’s preseason ranking of second basemen.

As of Wednesday, Wetherholt led the country in hits with 48 following a three-hit outing in the 9-7 win over Marshall. The sophomore also scored the winning run by using his blistering speed and acute awareness to score from second base on a sacrifice fly.

Entering WVU’s first Big 12 series, Wetherholt also leads the league with a .462 batting average, which is 45 points higher than the next-best hitter. He also leads the league in steals with 24.

As a team, the Mountaineers also appear in the D1Baseball Top 25 for the second week in a row.

No. 24 West Virginia takes on Kansas State for a three-game series beginning Friday at 7 p.m. ET. All games will stream live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.