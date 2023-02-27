WVU third baseman JJ Wetherholt points to the Mountaineer dugout as his team routs Marshall on April 6, 2022. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)

Sophomore infielder JJ Wetherholt and fifth-year senior pitcher Blaine Traxel each earned weekly honors from the Big 12 Conference this week.

Wetherholt, who had a standout week at the plate, earned the conference’s Player of the Week award. Traxel, who put forth the first complete game of any pitcher in the Big 12 this season, earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

Wetherholt hit for a .529 average, with two home runs and eight stolen bases last week. He swiped three bags in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 13 Maryland. He then stole home in the 11th inning of Friday’s 6-5 road victory over Arizona. That was after he went deep earlier in the ball game.

The sophomore infield hit round trippers in back-to-back games, and finished the week with a 1.659 OPS. Monday’s announcement counts as his first Big 12 Player of the Week honor.

Traxel threw a complete game gem in just his second-ever start with the Mountaineers on Saturday. The Cal State Northridge transfer held the Wildcats to one run on five hits, struck out six, and retired 21 of the final 24 batters he faced. He finished his outing by retiring each of the last 13 hitters who stepped to the plate.

West Virginia is off to a 4-3 start to this season. Wetherholt is tied for second in the country with 11 steals on the season.