MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The National Football League’s preseason is officially underway. All 32 NFL teams are practicing at training camp sites across the country. That means former Mountaineers are getting ready for the NFL season as well.
Nearly 20 West Virginia University products are participating in training camp drills.
Here is who’s practicing, and what teams they are suiting up with.
Yodny Cajuste, OT — New York Jets
- Signed a one-year deal with the Jets in May
Rasul Douglas, CB — Green Bay Packers
- Entering the second year of a three-year deal he signed with Green Bay last offseason
Tony Fields II, LB — Cleveland Browns
- Entering the third year of his rookie deal with the Browns, who are practicing at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR — New York Giants
- Signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in April
Mark Glowinski, OG — New York Giants
- Entering the second year of a three-year deal he signed with New York last offseason
Will Grier, QB — Dallas Cowboys
- Entering his third season with Dallas
Gary Jennings, WR — Carolina Panthers
- Signed a one-year deal with Carolina in May following a successful minicamp appearance with the Panthers
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB — Pittsburgh Steelers
- Signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June; this will be the fourth team he has played for since being drafted out of WVU in 2016
David Long Jr., LB — Miami Dolphins
- Agreed on a two-year contract with Miami this offseason, ending his four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans
Colton McKivitz, OT — San Fransisco 49ers
- Signed a two-year contract extension with San Francisco in March; the deal will keep him with the 49ers through the 2024 season
Adam Pankey, OT — New York Jets
- Entering his second season with New York and seventh in the NFL
Kenny Robinson, S — Pittsburgh Steelers
- Entering his fourth season in the NFL, and first with Pittsburgh, after signing with the team in January
David Sills V, WR — New York Giants
- Entering his fifth season with the Giants
Geno Smith, QB — Seattle Seahawks
- Signed a massive three-year, $105 million deal with Seattle this offseason. Recently landed on NFL Top 100 list
Dante Stills, DT — Arizona Cardinals
- Drafted by Arizona in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft
Rex Sunahara, LS — Pittsburgh Steelers
- Beginning his second stint with Pittsburgh after signing with the Steelers in June
Trevon Wesco, TE — Tennessee Titans
- Entering his fifth season in the NFL, and his first with Tennessee, after signing a one-year deal with the Titans in March
Kyzir White, LB — Arizona Cardinals
- Signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Arizona in March, just one month after appearing in the Super Bowl with Philadelphia
Daryl Worley, CB — Baltimore Ravens
- Re-signed with Baltimore in the offseason after appearing in eight games with the Ravens last season