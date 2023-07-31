MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The National Football League’s preseason is officially underway. All 32 NFL teams are practicing at training camp sites across the country. That means former Mountaineers are getting ready for the NFL season as well.

Nearly 20 West Virginia University products are participating in training camp drills.

Here is who’s practicing, and what teams they are suiting up with.

Yodny Cajuste, OT — New York Jets

Rasul Douglas, CB — Green Bay Packers

  • Entering the second year of a three-year deal he signed with Green Bay last offseason

Tony Fields II, LB — Cleveland Browns

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR — New York Giants

Mark Glowinski, OG — New York Giants

  • Entering the second year of a three-year deal he signed with New York last offseason

Will Grier, QB — Dallas Cowboys

  • Entering his third season with Dallas

Gary Jennings, WR — Carolina Panthers

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB — Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June; this will be the fourth team he has played for since being drafted out of WVU in 2016

David Long Jr., LB — Miami Dolphins

Colton McKivitz, OT — San Fransisco 49ers

Adam Pankey, OT — New York Jets

  • Entering his second season with New York and seventh in the NFL

Kenny Robinson, S — Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Entering his fourth season in the NFL, and first with Pittsburgh, after signing with the team in January

David Sills V, WR — New York Giants

  • Entering his fifth season with the Giants

Geno Smith, QB — Seattle Seahawks

Dante Stills, DT — Arizona Cardinals

Rex Sunahara, LS — Pittsburgh Steelers

Trevon Wesco, TE — Tennessee Titans

Kyzir White, LB — Arizona Cardinals

Daryl Worley, CB — Baltimore Ravens

  • Re-signed with Baltimore in the offseason after appearing in eight games with the Ravens last season