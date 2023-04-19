MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU baseball still appears to be on track for an NCAA Tournament berth, according to the latest projection from D1Baseball.com.

In that new projection, West Virginia is a three-seed in the Lexington Regional. Previously, D1Baseball had tabbed WVU as a two-seed in a regional hosted by Virginia.

Kentucky is projected as the host of that regional, while Indiana State and Southeast Missouri State are projected as the two-seed and four-seed, respectively.

The Mountaineers last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2019 when they hosted a regional at Monongalia County Ballpark. They also qualified for the national tournament in 2017.

West Virginia is scheduled to clash with Pitt tonight at PNC Park. After that, the Mountaineers will host TCU for a three-game Big 12 series, which begins Friday at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.