Where WVU women’s basketball ranks in ESPN’s preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team checked in at No. 13 in ESPN’s preseason women’s basketball rankings, announced Thursday.

West Virginia has now been preseason ranked by three organizations. Lindy’s Sports Magazine tabbed WVU as the nation’s No. 16 team on Sept. 17, while the Associated Press slotted the Mountaineers at No. 19 on Oct. 19.

West Virginia is one of three Big 12 Conference teams featured in ESPN’s preseason rankings. Baylor was the highest-ranked league team, coming in at No. 7, and Iowa State was slotted at No. 15.

West Virginia officially opens the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when the team welcomes Saint Francis (Pa.) to Morgantown for the season opener. Prior to that, WVU will host an exhibition against WVU Tech at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday, Oct. 28.