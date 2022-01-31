Where WVU’s upcoming opponents stand in the latest AP poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The losing streak for WVU hoops reached five games Saturday after a loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, and the road isn’t going to get any easier any time soon.

According to the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released Monday, West Virginia’s next three opponents are all nationally ranked.

The Mountaineers are set to play No. 8 Baylor Monday night in Waco, marking the second meeting between the two squads in two weeks. The Bears won the first matchup 77-68 Jan. 18 at the Coliseum.

After that, WVU will return to Morgantown for a brief homestand. A matchup with No. 14 Texas Tech is set for Saturday, while a contest with No. 20 Iowa State will follow Tuesday night.

WVU also dropped its first meeting against the Red Raiders. It has not faced Iowa State this season.

The WVU losing streak began Jan. 15 with a loss at then-No. 9 Kansas. Three of West Virginia’s five losses in its current skid have come at the hands of ranked foes.

Two other Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest poll: Kansas checks in at No. 10, while Texas returned to the ranking at No. 23.

West Virginia’s rematch with Baylor tips off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.