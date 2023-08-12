Former Mountaineer quarterback Will Grier had himself a night in Dallas. In the Cowboys’ first preseason game, Cooper Rush got the nod but Grier saw the most action at the position vs. Jacksonville.

Grier, entering his fifth season in the National Football League, completed 22 of his 31 passing attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

He showed he can get it done with his legs when it’s needed. With time running out in the second quarter, Grier picked up 14 yards on the keeper to help set up his first touchdown of the night. He threw a perfectly placed ball down the middle and receiver Jalen Tolbert reeled in the 17-yard score with less than 15 seconds left in the half. It was the first TD of the game for Dallas.

Grier wasn’t done just yet. With 2:16 remaining in the game and down by 12 points, he connected with John Stephens Jr. on a 15-yard pass to cut the deficit to 28-23.

Despite Grier’s best efforts to lead the comeback, that score held, but it was an impressive showing as he battles with Rush for the role of Dak Prescott’s backup.

Grier and the Cowboys will clash with Geno Smith’s Seattle Seahawks next Saturday, August 19 at 10 p.m.