Brown says that he would welcome a defensive addition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Football players on the campus of West Virginia University are less than three weeks away from the start of fall camp. The opening kick in Happy Valley is just 46 days away. And the Backyard Brawl will return to Morgantown for the first time since 2011, just 60 days from this writing.

In other words, the season is right around the corner.

West Virginia has released its initial depth chart for the preseason. So, Neal Brown and his coaching staff have a good understanding of who is on the roster and who is in a position to be a contributor for them this fall.

However, that doesn’t mean WVU is done adding to its roster.

“We have two spots [available], and that’s intentional,” Brown said last week. “We won’t fill both of them, but we could potentially add one more if the certain position became available and he was the right fit.”

According to Brown, West Virginia is looking for an optimal fit on the defensive side of the football.

“If there was somebody that came that could make us better defensively, we have a spot that we’d be willing to use on them,” he added.

The fifth-year head coach did not specify which position group, or groups, he and his staff are targeting in the transfer portal. The Mountaineers brought in multiple offseason additions to bolster the secondary, so it is unlikely they are still looking to add there.

With three key departures from the defensive line, that position group is extremely thin in terms of starting experience. There are just nine combined starts at West Virginia among the current defensive tackles and ends, and eight of those starts belong to Sean Martin.

Davoan Hawkins was the most notable offseason addition via the transfer portal for that position group.

West Virginia opens the season at Penn State on Sept. 2. The game, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, will be televised nationally on NBC.