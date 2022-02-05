Williamson Wins the 800-meter at Akron Invitational

Williamson and Palmer part of eight Top 5 individual finishes on Saturday for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Cassandra Williamson of the West Virginia University track and field team took first place in the 800-meter gold division race at the Akron Invitational in Akron, Ohio. The meet took place in the Stile Athletics Field House on Feb. 4-5.

Williamson completed the 800-meter in a time of 2:11.10.

“Cassandra was impressive in the 800 today,” said coach Sean Cleary. “Once she realized the race was going to be extremely tactical, she put herself at the front and controlled the race before kicking to a big victory over the last 150 meters.”

Following behind was sophomore Petal Palmer, who finished first in the meet’s mile blue division race. She finished in a time of 5:02.11.

“As we enter the final stage of the regular season, we believe they all have a few more bars in them,” Cleary said.

Next up for the Mountaineers is the Marshall Invitational in Huntington, West Virginia, from Feb. 11-12. Events will be held at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.