MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the hiring of three assistant coaches for the 2022-23 season.

Plitzuweit welcomes associate head coach Jason Jeschke, assistant coach Aaron Horn and assistant coach Ariel Braker to Morgantown. Jeschke, Horn and Braker served under Plitzuweit at South Dakota for the 2021-22 campaign. Additionally, Jeschke has coached at USD since 2017-18, and Horn worked under Plitzuweit during her entire head coaching career with the Coyotes.

“I am absolutely elated to have our staff of coaches joining me on this incredible journey at West Virginia University,” Plitzuweit said. “I have worked closely with Jason, Aaron and Ariel, and our staff has great synergy together.

“They are tireless workers and are committed to growing our players into the best version of themselves on the court and in life. They are great at developing relationships and excellent at skill development on the court. Our players, recruits and fans will really enjoy getting to know these individuals and their families.”

Jason Jeschke (JESS-key) | Associate Head Coach

Jeschke comes to Morgantown after spending the last five seasons at South Dakota. From 2017-22, he assisted the program to a 135-27 overall record, including a 73-5 mark in the Summit League. Additionally, Jeschke helped guide USD to three regular-season championships, three conference tournament championships and four NCAA Tournament berths, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2022.

“My family and I are honored and extremely excited to join Coach P in Morgantown,” Jeschke said. “I want to say a special thank you to President Gee, Shane Lyons, Keli Zinn and Matt Wells for this amazing opportunity.”

“Having worked with Dawn for the past five seasons, I know her to be a great tactician, but an even better developer of young ladies, both on and off the court. I am absolutely pumped to continue working alongside Coach P and can’t wait for West Virginia to get to know her and the rest of our staff!”

Jeschke began his time at USD as an assistant coach for the 2017-18 campaign, before being elevated to associate head coach prior to the 2018-19 season.

Working on the staff of three-time Summit League Coach of the Year Dawn Plitzuweit, Jeschke helped her become the fastest Summit League coach to reach 100 wins in just 124 games. He also was a part of a coaching staff that helped the Coyotes win 28 or more games for three consecutive seasons from 2018-20.

In 2021-22, South Dakota finished the season with a 29-6 record and won the Summit League title in the regular season and conference tournament. Following its third consecutive conference tournament title, USD earned the automatic bid for the Summit League in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 10 seed, and defeated No. 7-seeded Ole Miss, 75-61.

USD met up with No. 2-seeded Baylor in the round of 32 and defeated the Bears, 61-47, on their home court in Waco, Texas, to advance to the first Sweet 16 in program history. The Coyotes led from start to finish to snap BU’s streak of 12 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

South Dakota concluded the 2021-22 campaign with a 52-49 loss to No. 3-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16, in which the Coyotes were tied with the Wolverines until 22 seconds remained in the game.

While at South Dakota, Jeschke helped Plitzuweit’s teams assert themselves as the premier mid-major program in the country. USD tallied at least 28 wins in four seasons and never lost more than seven games in Jeschke’s five years with the team.

Jeschke also helped Plitzuweit’s South Dakota teams capture the Summit League records for the most consecutive wins (20, 2017-18), most consecutive league wins (24, 2019-21), most consecutive home league wins (31, 2017-pres.), highest overall winning percentage (.938, 2019-20) and fewest losses (2, 2019-20).

During his time at South Dakota, the Coyotes made their first appearance in the Associated Press (AP) and USA Today Coaches polls, ranking as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, both of which came during the 2019-20 campaign. Of note, USD’s No. 11 ranking in the Coaches Poll in 2020 is the highest national ranking earned by a team in the Summit League’s history.

Statistically, Jeschke was part of a coaching staff that helped South Dakota rank in the top 20 nationally in scoring margin and turnover margin from 2018-22. During that four-year stretch, the Coyotes outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points per game and maintained a turnover margin of 6.2 during that span.

Jeschke also recruited and coached 19 Summit League All-Conference selections in his five seasons at South Dakota, including two Players of the Year, five consecutive Defensive Players of the Year, two Newcomers of the Year and four Sixth Woman of the Year recipients.

Jeschke came to South Dakota after spending three seasons as the head coach at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. From 2014-17, the Eagles posted a 58-38 overall record and a 31-24 record in conference play. Jeschke recruited and coached 11 all-conference players and one NAIA All-American at OKWU. His 2015-16 team finished fifth nationally in scoring offense with 83.5 points per game.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Jeschke graduated from Southwestern College (Kan.) with a bachelor’s in sport management in 2009. He stayed on at Southwestern after graduation to serve as an assistant women’s basketball coach and sports information director while working towards his MBA, which he completed in 2013. In five years with the Southwestern women’s basketball program, the team compiled a 120-39 record with four consecutive trips to the NAIA Tournament. He also served as the head coach of the junior varsity team.

Jeschke has served on the NAIA Tournament committee and the NAIA/WBCA All-America committee.

He and his wife, Courtney, have a daughter, Rylee.

Aaron Horn | Assistant Coach

Horn comes to Morgantown after spending the previous six seasons at South Dakota. In his tenure at USD, the Coyotes compiled a 158-36 record, qualified for four NCAA Tournaments (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), won three Summit League regular-season titles (2018, 2020, 2022) and captured three Summit League Tournament Championships (2020, 2021, 2022). Horn also helped guide South Dakota to an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 during the 2021-22 campaign.

“I am so humbled to now call Morgantown home,” Horn said. “West Virginia women’s basketball is a storied program that has had a lot of success, and I am excited to continue the winning tradition.

“Coach P is a true leader who will give her all to get the best out of her players, on and off the court. Her energy is contagious, and she will bring a fun style of basketball to Morgantown. I am eager to continue to work with Coach P, and I can’t wait for Mountaineer fans to pack the Coliseum and get behind this new era of Mountaineer basketball.”

Horn was named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Thirty Under 30 class of 2017.

Working on the staff of three-time Summit League Coach of the Year Dawn Plitzuweit, Horn helped her become the fastest Summit League coach to reach 100 wins in just 124 games. Additionally, he was a part of four straight 20-win seasons at USD (2016-20).

In 2021-22, South Dakota finished the season with a 29-6 record and won the Summit League title in the regular season and conference tournament. Following its third consecutive conference tournament title, USD earned the automatic bid for the Summit League in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 10 seed, and defeated No. 7-seeded Ole Miss, 75-61.

USD met up with No. 2-seeded Baylor in the round of 32 and defeated the Bears, 61-47, on their home court in Waco, Texas, to advance to the first Sweet 16 in program history. The Coyotes led from start to finish to snap BU’s streak of 12 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

South Dakota concluded the 2021-22 campaign with a 52-49 loss to No. 3-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16, in which the Coyotes were tied with the Wolverines until 22 seconds remained in the game.

While at South Dakota, Horn helped Plitzuweit’s teams assert themselves as the premier mid-major program in the country. USD tallied at least 28 wins in four seasons and never lost more than nine games in Horn’s six years with the team.

Horn also helped Plitzuweit’s South Dakota teams capture the Summit League records for the most consecutive wins (20, 2017-18), most consecutive league wins (24, 2019-21), most consecutive home league wins (31, 2017-pres.), highest overall winning percentage (.938, 2019-20) and fewest losses (2, 2019-20).

During his time at South Dakota, the Coyotes made their first appearance in the Associated Press (AP) and USA Today Coaches polls, ranking as high as No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll, both of which came during the 2019-20 campaign. Of note, USD’s No. 11 ranking in the Coaches Poll in 2020 is the highest national ranking earned by a team in the Summit League’s history.

Statistically, Horn was part of a coaching staff that helped South Dakota rank in the top 20 nationally in scoring margin and turnover margin from 2018-22. During that four-year stretch, the Coyotes outscored their opponents by an average of 18.5 points per game and maintained a turnover margin of 6.2 during that span.

Horn has coached 11 All-Summit League players, a pair of Summit League Players of the Year in Ciara Duffy (2020) and Chloe Lamb (2022). Other all-league players include three-time first-team pick Allison Arens, three-time first-team pick Hannah Sjerven, three-time pick Liv Korngable and two-time pick Jasmine Trimboli. With defense a point of emphasis in the program, South Dakota picked up five straight Summit League Defensive Player of the Year nods from 2018-22, including Trimboli (2018), Arens (2019) and Sjerven (2020, 2021, 2022). The Coyotes also led the league in scoring defense each season during that five-year stretch.

Prior to his time in Vermillion, South Dakota, Horn spent three seasons (2013-16) at Ursuline College (Ohio). The Arrows won the Great Midwest Athletic Conference regular season and conference tournament to reach the 2016 NCAA Division II Tournament. Horn coached the guards, worked on player development, recruited back-to-back GMAC Freshman of the Year award winners, scouted opponents, organized travel, monitored academics and coordinated the team’s community outreach.

Horn also brings coaching experience from the AAU level. He spent four years as the head coach for the Toledo Elite AAU Club and two years at the helm of the Cleveland Wolverines AAU Club. Horn led the Wolverines to two undefeated regular seasons and helped four players earn scholarships.

Horn also has spent time during the summers as a coach/counselor at the University of Notre Dame’s women’s basketball camp, as well as working camps at Toledo and St. Francis High School.

Horn earned his bachelor’s of business administration from Toledo in 2012.

Ariel Braker | Assistant Coach

Braker comes to Morgantown after spending the 2021-22 season at South Dakota, where she served as an assistant coach and the Coyotes’ recruiting coordinator.

“I am super grateful for the opportunity to continue my coaching journey with Coach P,” Braker said. “I have learned so many valuable lessons, not only as a coach but as a person, under her leadership in the past year. I can’t wait to get to Morgantown and build a relationship with the community and the players.

“I am so fortunate to be a part of a staff that has the ability to successfully develop players. I remember playing at the Coliseum against West Virginia during my freshman year of college, and I am honored to be on the other side now as a member of the Mountaineer community. I can’t wait to get to work.”

In 2021-22, South Dakota finished the season with a 29-6 record and won the Summit League title in the regular season and conference tournament. Following its third consecutive conference tournament title, USD earned the automatic bid for the Summit League in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, earning a No. 10 seed, and defeated No. 7-seeded Ole Miss, 75-61.

USD met up with No. 2-seeded Baylor in the round of 32 and defeated the Bears, 61-47, on their home court in Waco, Texas, to advance to the first Sweet 16 in program history. The Coyotes led from start to finish to snap BU’s streak of 12 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

South Dakota concluded the 2021-22 campaign with a 52-49 loss to No. 3-seeded Michigan in the Sweet 16, in which the Coyotes were tied with the Wolverines until 22 seconds remained in the game.

Braker’s coaching career also includes stints at Oakland (2019-21), Lehigh (2017-19), Western Texas (2016-17), Grosse Point North (HS) and Wayne State (Mich.). She has experience with player development of post players, recruiting, scouting, game strategy, scheduling and mentoring student-athletes.

Braker was a two-year starter and three-time captain during her four-year career at Notre Dame (2010-14) under Naismith Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. She was a member of the winningest class in program history, with a 138-15 overall record, four Final Four berths and three National Championship appearances.

A native of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, Braker graduated from Notre Dame in 2014 with a bachelor of arts in industrial design. She earned her master’s degree in sports administration from Wayne State in 2015.