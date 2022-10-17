TICKETS: https://wvusports.co/3EM4g16

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, and 90 minutes prior to tipoff on game days.

Single-game tickets are $7 each for reserved seats, $5 each for general admission (GA) and $3 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance at WVUGAME.com. At the WVU Coliseum ticket window, tickets will be $9 for all reserved seats, $7 for adult GA, $5 for youth and seniors GA and $3 for groups GA. The discounted online pricing will be available until tipoff of the game.

The ‘Big 12 Saturdays’ mini-package will include all Saturday, conference home games, featuring matchups against Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas State, starting at $16. The Gold mini package features the Baylor, Texas and Kansas State games, starting at $12.

West Virginia officially opens its 2022-23 season on Thursday, Nov. 10, when the Mountaineers play host to USC Upstate at the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Spartans is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.