MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If any WVU sports team needed a win the most this week, it was Nikki Izzo-Brown’s WVU women’s soccer team.

After not winning a game since Aug. 27, WVU (3-5-2) snuck by Iowa State (3-6-1) for a 1-0 victory Thursday night in Morgantown.

Neither team could find an offensive edge in the first half that didn’t see any goals scored. Sophomore forward Taylor White and senior forward Jaydah Bedoya each had two shots and a shot-on-goal apiece. Fifth-year goalkeeper Kayza Massey recorded two first-half saves.

WVU started the second half with two of its biggest scoring opportunities of the night. Ten minutes into the second half, junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran and fifth-year forward Julianne Vallerand both struck the Iowa State crossbar on back-to-back possessions. Though the scoring attempts came up fruitless, they set the town for the WVU attack for most of the second half.

A restless and rowdy crowd at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium came to life in the 76th minute when the ball finally found twine in WVU’s favor. Senior midfielder Isabel Loza dribbled the ball down the left sideline before sending a cross to the middle of a crowded ISU box. The ball sailed through various Cyclones and Mountaineers before landing on the right foot of Maya McCutcheon, who drove home the lone goal of the evening.

Though McCutheon’s goal was the difference Thursday night, Massey may have been the player of the game for WVU. The fifth-year goalkeeper finished the night with four saves, including two miraculous plays in which she fully extended to tip two would-be ISU goals over the net.

“Kayza was great today,” head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “She came up with two huge saves. Their goalkeeper was amazing also, but I thought Kayza came up with two big saves to, obviously, help us win this game.”

WVU returns to action Sunday at home against TCU at 12 p.m. ET.