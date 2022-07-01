MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU’s highly touted 2023 recruiting class added another piece on Friday. Elijah Caldwell, a three-star wide receiver from Rock Hill, South Carolina, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter.

Caldwell chose West Virginia over offers like Utah, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Charlotte. Neal Brown and company officially offered him a scholarship in January and he was in Morgantown last weekend for an official visit.

Last season, the 6’1″, 190-pound receiver reeled in 77 catches for 1,247 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Caldwell is the 18th commitment to the 2023 class and the third wide receiver, joining Rodney Gallagher. and Tory Johnson Jr.

Before Caldwell’s addition, Rivals ranked WVU’s recruiting class No. 16 in the nation.